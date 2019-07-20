|
|
On July 18,2019, Edward V. Rutkowski, instrumental in the development of the Patterson Park Public Charter School, devoted husband to Kay L. Rutkowski (nee Anderson), beloved brother to Martha McGriff (Billy), Michael Rutkowski (Betsy) and Jean Hoffman. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Family and friends may gather at LILLY & ZEILER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 1901 Eastern Ave./21231 on Monday from 3-8 p.m. Further visitation will be held in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church on Tuesday from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. followed by a Catholic Prayer Service. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Edward's name to www.pppcs.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 20 to July 21, 2019