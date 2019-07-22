Edward (Ed) Vincent Rutkowski, 72, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Ed, was the first of four children born to Edward and Dorothy (Koehler) Rutkowski, on December 19, 1946. He grew up in Highlandtown, attending Sacred Heart of Jesus Elementary School and went on to attend Calvert Hall College. He graduated from Case Institute of Technology in Cleveland, Ohio, with a Bachelors Degree in Engineering.



After college, Ed began a career with IBM as a Software Development Manager. His major achievement while at IBM was the development of the first electronic typewriter/word processor, the IBM Model 75. During his career at IBM, his residences varied from Boston, MA, and Rochester, MN, where he met the love of his life, his future wife, Kay Anderson. They moved to Gaithersburg, MD and then to Lexington, KY where they enjoyed a life together there for 12 years. Ed and Kay felt a longing to come back to the city that he loved, Baltimore. In 1986, they made the move to a three-story row house on East Baltimore Street across from Patterson Park.



Ed went on to work for United Parcel Service as a Software Developer and made major improvements in their logistics plan making the routes more efficient for the drivers.



While observing the declining conditions in the Patterson Park area, Ed believed there was an opportunity to improve the situation. It inspired him to leave UPS and concentrate his efforts on ways to revitalize the neighborhood. In 1996, with the help of volunteers and community representatives, Ed formed the Patterson Park Community Development Corporation. The objective was to acquire, renovate, and sell homes to homeowners who would stabilize the area. This philosophy was further expressed in a book he co-authored titled "The Urban Transition Zone: A Place Worth A Fight".



As part of the initiative to improve the quality of the neighborhood, Ed focused his attention on education of the neighborhood families and their children. As a result, The Patterson Park Public Charter School was founded. He served as Executive Director of the school for eight years.



Upon his retirement, still not tired, Ed went on to be involved with The Park Heights Renaissance, Inc., a program that is under full steam at this time.



The family and close friends of Ed Rutkowski and anyone whose life he's touched wish him well and thank him for being in our space for this short time.



His hope for Baltimore in his own words "See things the way they are, not as you wish they would be. And fix them." Published in Baltimore Sun on July 22, 2019