On July 13, 2020, Edward William Barlow Jr., Beloved husband of Mary Barlow (nee Brandt); Devoted father of Colleen Barlow, Edward W. Barlow III and his wife Amy, and Elizabeth Anne Barlow; Cherished grand- father of Liam Edward Barlow, and Caiden Michael Barlow; Dear brother of Diana Stitz and the late Barbara Ann Barlow; Loving son of the late Edward and Anna Barlow. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Friday 2 to 4 PM and 7 to 9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, 4414 Frankford Avenue, Baltimore, Md. 21206, on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Interment Saint Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Edward's name to the American Diabetes Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.