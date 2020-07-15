1/
Edward W. Barlow Jr.
{ "" }
On July 13, 2020, Edward William Barlow Jr., Beloved husband of Mary Barlow (nee Brandt); Devoted father of Colleen Barlow, Edward W. Barlow III and his wife Amy, and Elizabeth Anne Barlow; Cherished grand- father of Liam Edward Barlow, and Caiden Michael Barlow; Dear brother of Diana Stitz and the late Barbara Ann Barlow; Loving son of the late Edward and Anna Barlow. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Friday 2 to 4 PM and 7 to 9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, 4414 Frankford Avenue, Baltimore, Md. 21206, on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Interment Saint Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Edward's name to the American Diabetes Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home
JUL
17
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home
JUL
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-686-4888
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 13, 2020
We had a great time when single. Border line wild I dare say. Bernard Helinski
Bernard Helinski
Family
