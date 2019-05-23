Edward Weinberger Jr, 72, passed away in Laurel on May 13, 2019 after a short illness. Ed was born on June 12, 1946 in Savage, Maryland to Edward Sr. and Elsie Weinberger. At the age of 16, Ed began working at Roadway Express and quickly moved up in the company, holding various positions until he retired. After retirement, Ed spent his time doing things he loved; he took friends and family for car rides around the shopping center in his Corvette, enjoyed crab feasts, and lived retired life to its fullest. Ed's one of a kind personality and generous nature will be missed by everyone that was lucky to know him. Ed is survived by the love of his life, Christina Mouser; sister Jane Sealock; nieces Cindy Martin, Karen Davis, and Donna Galindo; cousins Norma and Ronnie Sherman. He is also survived by many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Joan Knisley and Patricia Knisley. Visitations were held Tuesday from 2PM-4PM and 6PM-8PM. The funeral service was held on Wednesday at 1PM at Donaldson Funeral Home in Laurel, Maryland. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary