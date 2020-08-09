Edward Vernon Wheat Jr., 94, died August 2, 2020.
Born 12/28/1925 in Baltimore, Md. to Edward Vernon Wheat Sr and Annie F. Wheat. Ed is survived by his wife Elizabeth Wheat, daughter Paulette Resnick, son-in-law Michael Miller, & 2 sisters Anna Krauss and Naomi King. He also leaves 5 granddaughters, 3 grand sons-in-law, and 5 greatgrandchildren. He graduated from Towson High School in Baltimore in 1943, and earned an Accounting Degree at Baltimore College of Commerce in 1957. He enjoyed a lifelong career as an accountant. Edward was a Sgt. in the Army, serving in The Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1953. He married Elizabeth Reck, on March 7th, 1964 in Perry Hall, Maryland. Edward Wheat was a Mason and a Shriner since 1954. Ed enjoyed spending time with his wife, Elizabeth, his family, Maryland Crab Cakes, Sudoku, & watching Fox News. He was a kind and caring individual. Ed will be buried at The South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth Florida with full Military Honors.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.