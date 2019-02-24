|
|
Presiding Elder Emeritus Edward Cole Wilson, 96 of Baltimore, MD passed on February 16, 2019 at Gilchrist Center, Towson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 76 years, Carrie Wilson, sons Nevell, Barry, and Wayne, daughter Wanda along with a host of family and friends. A life celebration will take place at Waters A.M.E. Church 417 N. Aisquith Street, Baltimore, MD- Viewing Monday, February 25, 4–7 p.m., Funeral Services Tuesday, February 26, 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory can be made to Waters A.M.E. Church or Gilchrist Center, 11311 McCormick Rd, Hunt Valley MD 21031. Professional Services entrusted to the William C. Brown Community Funeral Home P.A. 1206 W. North Ave. Baltimore, MD 21217
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 24, 2019