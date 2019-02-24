Home

POWERED BY

Services
William C. Brown Community Funeral Home P.A. - Baltimore
1206 W. North Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21217
(410) 728-8422
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Wilson

Notice Flowers

Edward Wilson Notice
Presiding Elder Emeritus Edward Cole Wilson, 96 of Baltimore, MD passed on February 16, 2019 at Gilchrist Center, Towson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 76 years, Carrie Wilson, sons Nevell, Barry, and Wayne, daughter Wanda along with a host of family and friends. A life celebration will take place at Waters A.M.E. Church 417 N. Aisquith Street, Baltimore, MD- Viewing Monday, February 25, 4–7 p.m., Funeral Services Tuesday, February 26, 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory can be made to Waters A.M.E. Church or Gilchrist Center, 11311 McCormick Rd, Hunt Valley MD 21031. Professional Services entrusted to the William C. Brown Community Funeral Home P.A. 1206 W. North Ave. Baltimore, MD 21217
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now