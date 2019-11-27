|
|
Edward Wolff Land, of Los Angeles, CA, passed away on November 21, 2019 at the age of 62. He is survived by his loving sisters, Ellen Clark and Susan (Alan) Rosen. Edward was predeceased by his parents, Carolyn Wolff Land and Robert H. Land, and grandparents, Edward and Jeanette Wolff and Bernard and Eva Land.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave on Friday, November 29, at 1:30 pm. The family will be receiving at 12F Cross Keys Road, Baltimore, MD 21210, Friday until 4pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019