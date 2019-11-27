Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation
N. Rogers Ave
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
12F Cross Keys Road
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Land
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Wolff Land

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Wolff Land Notice
Edward Wolff Land, of Los Angeles, CA, passed away on November 21, 2019 at the age of 62. He is survived by his loving sisters, Ellen Clark and Susan (Alan) Rosen. Edward was predeceased by his parents, Carolyn Wolff Land and Robert H. Land, and grandparents, Edward and Jeanette Wolff and Bernard and Eva Land.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave on Friday, November 29, at 1:30 pm. The family will be receiving at 12F Cross Keys Road, Baltimore, MD 21210, Friday until 4pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -