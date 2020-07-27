1/
Edwin Anderson
{ "" }
On July 24, 2020., Edwin Merrill "Pete" Anderson, beloved husband of Patti Brazner-Anderson; cherished father of Bruce Anderson , Richard Anderson and his wife Lisa, Gary Anderson, and his wife Linda, Sunny Anderson, and Angel Fisher; loving grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, on Tuesday from 3-5 and 7-9, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10 am. Interment Druid Ridge Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 27, 2020.
