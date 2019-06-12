|
On May 30, 2019 Edwin Early Childs, Jr. of Westminster passed away. He was born on March 11, 1929. He was the beloved father of Howard Dickson Childs, Martha Lewis Childs Arndt, Jennifer Lea Peek and Jeffrey Childs. Grandfather of Caitlin, Leslie, Melissa, Sarah, Emily and Nicholas. Great grandfather of Alyssa, Jordan, Smith and Freya. Mr. Childs was preceded in death by former wife (spouse) Joan Lewis Childs, brother John Caleb Childs, Sr, and sister, Margaret Mary (nee Childs) Elgin.Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. Service will begin at 3:00pm. Interment private. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 12 to June 23, 2019