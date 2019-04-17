Monday, April 15, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center of Bel Air, MD. Living a full and healthy life among family, friends and community, Ed was 96 years young. Living just one and a half miles from his birth place, Mr. Hess had a love for the rural life setting. Ed was the second child of St. Clair Eugene Hess and Anita Chenworth Hess of Fallston. After graduating from Bel Air High School, he joined his family as farmers in the northern Harford county area. Decades of farming took a toll on him, Ed then moved to Hagerstown, Maryland where he owned and operated a Western Auto Store and pursued his interest in real estate and real estate development, but there was a pull for home ground and after two decades he returned to his family roots in Fallston, Maryland. After the death of their parents Ed and his brother W. Dale Hess developed their home farm into what is today, Highview Memorial Gardens. Ed was home at last and will be forever.Throughout his life Ed was an active member of the Lions Club, Harford County Liquor Board, Harford County Tax Appeal Board and he also ran for the Maryland State House of Delegates. Ed enjoined traveling to Europe and the Caribbean Islands, but the best times for him where his annual trips to the coast of Maine. He was loved and treasured by his family and will be dearly missed. He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn Hess (nee Dodge), dear father of Sally Hess Imber and her husband Larry, Edwin Eugene Hess, Jr. and his wife Sandra Pacini and James Thomas Hess; cherished grandfather of Christopher Tyler Webster, Krista Michelle Hess and Torey Lynne Burke; great grandfather of S. Lance Webster and Quinton Edan Webster, beloved uncle of Tammy Hess Brown, great uncle of Callie St. Claire Phillips, Sidney Makayla Phillips and Lydia Grace Phillips. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Road (at RTE 24) on Friday from 6 to 8 pm. A graveside service will be held Saturday 11 am at the Highview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047. Online condolences may be left at Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary