Edwin Joseph DeVaughn, Jr., age 76, of Bel Air, MD passed away on December 21, 2019 at Sterling Care Riverside in Belcamp, MD. Born in Overlea, MD, he was the son of the late Edwin DeVaughn Sr. and Margaret (Doyle) DeVaughn. He worked for Benfield Electric for over 40 years retiring as a Master Electrician and was a member of Mountain Christian Church (Mountain Road).
He was the loving husband of 30 years to Shirley Taylor Kuester DeVaughn. He loved fishing, reading, boating, being at the ocean, traveling, trains and watching movies.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Dianna (Daniel) F. Darney of Kingsville; Kevin (Jennifer) Kuester of Bel Air, Michael Kuester of Bel Air, David E. DeVaughn of Joppa, Charles A. DeVaughn of Joppa; grandchildren, Zachary T. Darney, Addison L. Kuester, Wyatt C. Kuester, David K. DeVaughn, Hugh T. DeVaughn, Gracyn B. DeVaughn and Loralie S. DeVaughn; and sister, M. Deborah Blaker.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 4-5 pm with a service at 5 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Maryland, 1301 York Road, Suite 404, Lutherville Timonium, MD, 21093 or – Maryland, 217 E. Redwood Street, 23rd Floor, Baltimore, MD, 21201.
