Edwin Kirkwood
1920 - 2020
Edwin Kirkwood, born September 15, 1920 died September 9, 2020 at his home in Bel Air. Born at home in Dublin, he was the son of the late Edwin Kirkwood, Sr. and Estelle McCann Kirkwood. Raised in the Bel Air area, he attended Dublin High School. Born just after the Spanish Flu pandemic, Mr. Kirkwood has lived in the Bel Air area his entire life. His fondest childhood memories are of running up and down Broadway and bicycling from there to Abingdon with his cousin Jack Spencer.

In 1942 he married Emalyn McNutt. Mr. Kirkwood entered the war in 1944, surviving the Battle of the Bulge. After the war he worked at the Glen L. Martin Company and had a small store, "Eddie's", in Dublin until he took up farming. He ran a small dairy from 1953-1963 then he became bi-vocational as he went back to aircraft mechanics at Boeing-Vertol in Philadelphia, and farmed peach and apple orchards.

Until recently he enjoyed a daily outing to Cracker Barrel and for years was a regular at the Ball Park Restaurant. While his vision and hearing were far from perfect, he enjoyed company and always tried to be cheerful and give everyone a laugh. He will be remembered for his big laugh, how he loved to drive, mow the grass, how he could fix anything and for hosting yearly picnics for friends and family that he enjoyed so much. He remained in remarkable health until just a few weeks ago.

Mr. Kirkwood is survived by his children, Gloria Evans of Bel Air, Martha and Joe Graham of Sebastian, FL; Ginnie and Bob Bullis of Bel Air; Sharon and Michael Miller of Hershey, PA; Becky and Eric Rutherford of Bel Air; Melinda and Mark Sparacino of Churchville; and Jerry and Dorothy Kirkwood of Trinadad, CO; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Emalyn Kirkwood; a daughter Bonita Louise, brother Wilbur Kirkwood and sister Laura Jane Kirkwood Morone.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: CrossRoads Community Church

https://www.crossroadsmd.org/give or Tunnel to Towers Foundation

https://tunnel2towers.org/

Due to the Covid restrictions, private services will be held in the near future.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
