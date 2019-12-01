Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Lutheran Church
212 Oakwood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21222
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oak Crest Village Chapel,
8800 Walther Blvd.
Parkville, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Crest Village Chapel
8800 Walther Blvd.
Parkville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Rinehart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Lee Rinehart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin Lee Rinehart Notice
On November 28, 2019, Edwin Lee Rinehart, beloved husband of Mary Marlene Rinehart (nee Eburg) devoted father of Deborah L. Kitzmiller (Kenneth); loving grandfather of Matthew E. Kitzmiller (Katina) and Sarah M. Weber (Michael); loving great grandfather of Andrew M. Weber and Joseph T. Weber; dear brother of Diane Lynn Baker and Harry M. Rinehart (Lois); and also survived by longtime friend Doug Dixon.

Friends may call at the Oak Crest Village Chapel, 8800 Walther Blvd., Parkville on Thursday, December 5th from 10 to 11 AM at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Entombment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lee's memory may be made to the First Lutheran Church of Gray Manor; 212 Oakwood Road; Dundalk, MD 21222.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -