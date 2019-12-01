|
On November 28, 2019, Edwin Lee Rinehart, beloved husband of Mary Marlene Rinehart (nee Eburg) devoted father of Deborah L. Kitzmiller (Kenneth); loving grandfather of Matthew E. Kitzmiller (Katina) and Sarah M. Weber (Michael); loving great grandfather of Andrew M. Weber and Joseph T. Weber; dear brother of Diane Lynn Baker and Harry M. Rinehart (Lois); and also survived by longtime friend Doug Dixon.
Friends may call at the Oak Crest Village Chapel, 8800 Walther Blvd., Parkville on Thursday, December 5th from 10 to 11 AM at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Entombment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lee's memory may be made to the First Lutheran Church of Gray Manor; 212 Oakwood Road; Dundalk, MD 21222.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2019