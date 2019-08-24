Home

Craig Witzke Funeral Care
1835 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
443-830-0310
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
CANDLE LIGHT FUNERAL HOME
1835 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church
711 Maiden Choice Lane
Catonsville, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church
711 Maiden Choice Lane
Catonsville, MD
Edwin Leimkuhler Notice
On August 19, 2019, Edwin Bernard Leimkuhler; former teacher/administrator at DeMatha, Cardinal Gibbons, and Archbishop Spalding High Schools; beloved husband of the late Petronella M. Leimkuhler (Nadrowski); devoted father of Paul Leimkuhler and his wife Danielle, John Leimkuhler and his wife Brenda and the late Marianne Barron and her husband Robert; loving son of the late Ferdinand Leimkuhler and Louise (Kimmel) Leimkuhler; dear brother of Ferdinand F. Leimkuhler, Rose Marie Cannon, the late William Joseph Leimkuhler, the late Urban E. Leimkuhler and the late Mary Lou Mooney; cherished grandfather of Brian Leimkuhler and Christine (Leimkuhler) Borunda and Elizabeth and Linda Barron. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends.

Family and friends may call at the CANDLE LIGHT FUNERAL HOME by Craig Witzke on Sunday, 1-5pm and on Monday at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 711 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD. 21228, 10:30 -11am. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, 11am, Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 711 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, Md. 21228. Interment Columbia Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 24, 2019
