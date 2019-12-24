Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Casimir's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Nowicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin "Tim" Nowicki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin "Tim" Nowicki Notice
On December 21, 2019 EDWIN "TIM" NOWICKI, beloved son of the late Michael and Cecelia Nowicki, predeceased by 8 brothers and sisters. Dear friend of Mary Sobus. Edwin is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Thursday from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Casimir's Church on Friday at 10:00 A.M. Interment to follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in "Tim's" name to the Glaucoma Foundation.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -