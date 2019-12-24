|
|
On December 21, 2019 EDWIN "TIM" NOWICKI, beloved son of the late Michael and Cecelia Nowicki, predeceased by 8 brothers and sisters. Dear friend of Mary Sobus. Edwin is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Thursday from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Casimir's Church on Friday at 10:00 A.M. Interment to follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in "Tim's" name to the Glaucoma Foundation.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 24, 2019