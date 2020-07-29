1/1
Edwin Otis Weaver
Ed Weaver, 92, died peacefully at his home in Bel Air on July 26. Ed was born in Piney Creek, North Carolina, to Winfield and Anne Weaver. The family moved to Bel Air when he was three years old.

Ed graduated form the old Bel Air High School in 1945 and spent two years in the US Navy, stationed in Washington, D.C. He attended the University of Maryland on the GI Bill, earning a Bachelor of Engineering degree. He spent most of his professional career with the Baltimore office of the Federal Highway Administration. Ed also ran his own land survey company for many years; he was a very popular and well-respected surveyor among Harford County landowners. Ed was active in Boy Scout Troop 777 while his four sons were in scouting. He started the troop's annual Christmas tree sale in 1965, when trees were sold for $3 each.

Ed and Ann (nee Everitt), his wife of 69 years, lived nearly all their married life in Bel Air. In addition to Ann, Ed is survived by sons Tim (Marilyn), Carl (Margaret), Glenn (Pat) and Neil (Alexandra). He was a loving grandfather to five, and a great-grandfather to two.

Ed enjoyed classical music and was an ardent supporter of the Harford Land Trust. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the HLT in his memory.

Services will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at St. Mary's Episcopal Church on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 1 pm. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Episcopal Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Service
01:00 PM
St. Mary's Episcopal Church
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
