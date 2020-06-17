Edwin "Al" Wilson Jr.
On June 13th, 2020, Edwin "Al" Wilson Jr., beloved husband of Patricia Wilson; loving brother to Florence Kesler of Cass, West Virginia, and the late Thelma Kapcsos. He was predeceased by his parents, Edwin Wilson Sr. and Thelma Wilson. Al is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Gardens of Faith Cemetery on Thursday at 1 PM. Please make expressions of sympathy to the charity of your choice in memory of Mr. Wilson.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Gardens of Faith Cemetery
