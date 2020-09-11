1/
Edwina (Danz) Hinsen
On September 9, 2020 Edwina Helen (nee Danz) Hinsen passed away at the age of 77. She was the loving sister of Francis G. Bosse of Queenstown, MD., Phyllis Bosse of Glenville, PA., Elizabeth T. Johnson of Abingdon, MD. and Patricia Petrou of Gloucester, MA. The family of Miss Hinsen would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Commonwealth Senior Living at Bel Air for the exceptional services they had provided. Services provided by Highview Funeral and Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Maryland,1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium MD 21093 or the Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Fallston Road, Fallston MD 21047.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 11, 2020.
