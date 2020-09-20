Edyth Hull Schoenrich, MD, age 101, passed away on September 12 at her home in Baltimore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Schoenrich, and siblings Marion Donohue and Edwin John Hull, Jr. She is survived by children Lola Schoenrich (Peter Oppenheim) and Olaf Schoenrich (Marilyn Macy); and seven great-grandchildren. Donations may be made to the Edyth Schoenrich Scholarship fund at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. There will be private family service and a future public virtual memorial. For additional information and to sign the guestbook, please log online to www.brown-forward.com
