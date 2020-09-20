1/1
Edyth Schoenrich
Edyth Hull Schoenrich, MD, age 101, passed away on September 12 at her home in Baltimore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Schoenrich, and siblings Marion Donohue and Edwin John Hull, Jr. She is survived by children Lola Schoenrich (Peter Oppenheim) and Olaf Schoenrich (Marilyn Macy); and seven great-grandchildren. Donations may be made to the Edyth Schoenrich Scholarship fund at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. There will be private family service and a future public virtual memorial. For additional information and to sign the guestbook, please log online to www.brown-forward.com. (BROWN-FORWARD SERVICE 216 752-1200)

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BROWN FORWARD INC
17022 CHAGRIN BLVD
Shaker Heights, OH 44120
(216) 752-1200
