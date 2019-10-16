Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Shiloh Baptist Church
105 East Avenue
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
New Shiloh Baptist Church
105 E. East Avenue
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
New Shiloh Baptist Church
105 E. East Avenue
Edythe Mason Notice
MASON. Mrs. Edythe Elizabeth Booker Mason passed away on October 10, 2019.

On Wednesday, friends may visit New Shiloh Baptist Church, 105 East Avenue, from 4-7PM. On Thursday, services for Mrs. Mason will take place at New Shiloh Baptist Church, 105 E. East Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 10:30-11:00AM with services to follow.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made in Edythe's name to Fleming Senior Center, 641 Main Street, Baltimore, MD 21222.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
