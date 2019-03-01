NICHOLSEileen E., 75 of Loveland, Ohio, formerly of Baltimore, passed away Tuesday Feb. 26, 2019. Loving wife of Tim Nichols. Cherished mother of Elizabeth (Steve) Cheesman and Meredyth (Ernest) Müller. Proud grandmother of Allison, Nicholas, Annie and Sebastian.Eileen grew up in Baltimore, Maryland where she met and married her high-school sweetheart, Tim, after he graduated from the US Naval Academy. Eileen was a graduate of Stevenson University in Towson, Maryland. Eileen and Tim moved to Cincinnati, Ohio in 1974 with their daughters: Beth and Meredyth when Tim left the US Navy to work at the GE Evendale Plant. Eileen's first passion was her family, children, grandchildren, friends, and community followed next by the 18 years that she spent as a teacher at Lakeview Pre-school guiding her students through the challenging first year of school. Her initial students are now grown with families of their own. When time permitted, she was also a very loyal sports fan watching her favorite sports teams from the US Naval Academy, OSU, UK, Xavier, UC, Ursuline Academy, Moeller High School, and the Bengals. Her spirit, compassion and love for everyone and her dog, Marni, were without parallel and will have a lasting impact on her friends and community. Visitation Saturday March 2nd at Good Shepherd Catholic Church 8815 East Kemper Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45249 at 9:00 am until funeral mass at 10:00 am. Memorials are suggested to . Condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary