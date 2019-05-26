Home

Eileen E. Trump Notice
On May 25, 2019 Eileen E. Trump passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Rodney A. Trump; devoted mother of Rod Trump; dear sister of William J. Brannan. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Tuesday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. Those who wish may send expressions of sympathy by sending a flower or by making a donation to the in Eileen and Rodney's honor. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 26, 2019
