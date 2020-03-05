|
On March 3, 2020 Eileen F. Moore passed away. She was the beloved wife of Ira P. Moore. Daughter of Mary T. Lijoi and the late Nolan F. Fillmore. Mother of Mark Gruver and his fiancé Michele Torgerson and Bryan Gruver and his wife Courtney.
Family will receive friends at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9pm. Interment is private. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 5, 2020