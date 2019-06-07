|
On June 5, 2019, Eileen Gallagher, (nee Benhoff), beloved wife of the late Frank X. Gallagher, devoted mother of Michael James Gallagher (Susan) and Katherine Gallagher Biggar (James). Loving grandmother of Jason Gallagher, Ashley Numbers, Meghan Erdman, Emiley Gallagher and Conor Biggar and dear cousin of Dennis Oates. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 10th, 2019 at Stella Maris Chapel, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, Maryland 21093 , Mrs. Gallagher will lie in state 10:30 AM to 11AM, the funeral hour. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery (Homeland Avenue). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: The Catholic High School of Baltimore, 2800 Edison Highway, Baltimore, Maryland 21213.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 7 to June 9, 2019