On Monday, March 23 2020 Muffy entered into eternal rest at her home in Laurel, MD.



Dear daughter of the late Clyde and Clara Marton; devoted sister of Clyde and Clifford "Kip" Marton; beloved mother of Brittany, Adam and Natalie Updike; grandmother of Roslyn, Samuel, Lorelei Flanagan and Charlotte Updike. Dearly loved by a host of other relatives and friends.



Born on January 7, 1947, Muffy graduated from Laurel Highschool and was employed by Fruit Growers Express, where she ran the books and established herself as a smart and independent professional among her male peers. After living some of her most memorable single days with her dearest friends in Forestville, she fell in love with her future husband, Wayne, on the dance floor of Gus and John's nightclub in Camp Springs.



Muffy and Wayne were married for 25 years and had three beautiful children who she affectionately called her "little wart roots". Having a keen sense of business, she started her own daycare, and took pride in providing care and love to babies other than her own. Years later, and following in the footsteps of her mother, she prepared and served thousands of meals to students for more than two decades as a cafeteria worker at Beltsville Academy. Muffy was a legendary storyteller, a fearless protector of her children, and a force to be reckoned with. Courage and humor were key parts of her inimitable personality. It didn't matter who you were, you could count on three things: a belly laugh, a pet name (most popular being 'tender leg of lamb') and a brave feeling that you achieve anything you set your mind to.



As a lifelong collector, with an innate skill for finding a bargain, Muffy had an incredible eye and spent years procuring her favorite things, including mermaids, anything covered in animal print, and Disney music boxes.



Her two most cherished things in this world were her dogs and her beach house. Snuggled up with her fur babes while smelling the salt in the air and listening to rain hit against the tin roof brought her an immense amount of comfort during her most difficult of days. For years, Muffy enjoyed long summer days with her wart roots at her beach house filled with crab feasts, antiquing and hand-dancing in the kitchen. She instilled in each of her children a respect for individuality and a strong sense of self.



Muffy was hilarious, loving, and fierce. She had an unerring sense of character-an uncanny ability to see into other people and understand who they were. She leaves behind family and friends who are better off because of her influence. Rest in peace, Muffstang.



Details for a Life Celebration will be announced in 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Maryland SPCA.



