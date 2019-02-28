|
On February 24, 2019, Eileen Lorden Sybert, beloved wife of the late James Edward Sybert, devoted mother of Michael Joseph Sybert and his wife Mary (nee Biondo), dear grandmother of Cathleen M. Khandelwal, David M. Sybert and Stephanie A. Peters. Also survived by three great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road (at Overbrook) on Friday 2 to 4 PM and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday 10 AM at St. Pius X Church. Interment New Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1850 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 28, 2019