|
|
Eileen M. Foster (nee Shadell), 71, of Secane, PA, formerly of Baltimore, MD, passed away on April 17, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late James and Kathryn Shadell (nee Dersaw). She was a graduate of Mercy Fitzgerald nursing program and she went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Maryland.
Eileen was the loving mother of Kristen Markowitz (Ethan), Robert Foster, and Dr. Michael Foster; adoring grandmother of Gabriel and Noah Markowitz; dear sister of Sr. Kathleen Shadell, OSF, Mary Dumps, Alice Shadell, and Barbara Shadell.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, services and interment will be private, a memorial service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Rd, Aston, PA 19014 or National Alliance on Mental Illness, PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297.
Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home.
Online condolences: www.kdfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 21, 2020