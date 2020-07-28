Eileen Marlin Hotz (nee Zuriff), 87, of Pikesville, Maryland, the light of our lives, passed away on July 27, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Melvin Hotz, and her son, Mark Hotz, both of Pikesville, and her brother, Gerald Zuriff, of Cambridge, Massachusetts. She was predeceased by her parents, Nathan and Clara Zuriff, and her sister, Marcia Rothstein.



Born on April 29, 1933, Eileen grew up in Baltimore. As a young girl, she attended the Peabody Institute and later graduated from Forest Park High School. She attended the University of Maryland, College Park, from which she graduated in 1954 with a degree in sociology. In 1956, after saving her money and at a time when few young women traveled to Europe on their own, she and a friend boarded the S.S. Franconia for a six-week European tour which initiated her lifelong love of travel.



Just prior to her departure for Europe, Eileen met the man who would become her husband and lifelong love, Mel, of Stamford, Connecticut, who had recently moved to Baltimore. They were married on January 27, 1957, in a gala ceremony at the Belvedere Hotel in Baltimore, attended by many guests from all over the country. Later, she was employed by the Baltimore Department of Social Services. She later started an antiques business, attending shows with her husband and attracting many loyal customers. When Mel retired, they became full time dealers for over 20 years. She loved antique jewelry and porcelain and was a born salesperson.



Over the years she and Mel travelled to many countries including Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Mexico, Canada, Hungary, and others. But it was Israel that was her first love. She was a loyal and ardent Zionist and travelled to Israel first in 1968 and many times thereafter. Both she and Mel enjoyed exploring the country and visiting with many relatives and friends who lived there. They became actively involved with the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology to which they made regular contributions. They instilled their love of Israel and Zionism to their son, Mark.



In later years, Eileen found work as a news assistant at Sinclair's WBFF-TV and enjoyed travelling with Mel to their timeshare at Longboat Key in Florida. Eileen loved stone crab claws and could often not wait to get to Florida to enjoy them. Eileen was a frequent volunteer for Jewish and other organizations and was known as a person who knew how to get things done. Her advice to family and friends was invaluable and comforting.



In addition to her husband, son and brother, Eileen is survived and remembered by several nieces and nephews and many dear friends. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.



Due to COVID, funeral services will be private but shiva will be observed at 3710 Gardenview Road, Pikesville. Social distancing and other precautions will be observed at shiva, and it is recommended that those wishing to pay shiva call contact the family so visitation can be appropriately staggered. Please omit flowers. Contributions in memory of Eileen may be made to the American Technion Society or Hadassah (the Women's Zionist Organization of America).



