Eileen Rita Freedman, 84, of Baltimore, MD passed away on Thursday, July 30th, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Stacey Freedman Sherrill and Dawn (Glenn) Goldberg; sister, Susan (Mark) Levi; grandchildren, Jared (Jessica) Goldberg, Cameron (Nora) Goldberg, Tyler Goldberg and Jamie Sherrill; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Walter and Lennon Goldberg and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Daniel Freedman; sister, Sidnee Berger; parents, George and Charlotte Smulson and grandson, Michael Freedman.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be directed to the charity of your choice
.