Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300

EILEEN THERESA CASLOW

EILEEN THERESA CASLOW Notice
On February 17, 2020 Eileen Theresa Caslow (nee Bracken) beloved wife of the late Arthur Stanley Caslow Sr.; dear mother of Diane Unruh (Kirk), Bonnie Allan (Dave), Douglass (Kathleen), Jeffrey (Diane) , Rodney (Amy), Bruce (Lania), Lacey Caslow and the late Arthur S. Caslow Jr.; dear grandmother of Meredith, Allison, Chip, Laban, Scott, Quinn, Grace, Duncan, Brandon, Nina, Erika and Andrew. Also survived by six great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be offered on Saturday, March 28th at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to Notre Dame of Maryland University, Renaissance Institute. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 23, 2020
