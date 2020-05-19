Eileen Vey Mills
passed away peacefully at the age of 96, surrounded by her family on May 17, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband, John Merrill Mills; survived by sons Gary Lee Mills (Roxanne), and John Quentin Mills; cherished grandchildren Lauren Barkas, Allison Mills Del Bello (Phil), Emily Bos (Eric), Amanda and Andrew Mills, great-grandchildren Olivia, Peyton, Charlie and Rosemary. Also predeceased by beloved daughter-in-law, Olivia Carroll Mills.

A Family Gathering is on Wednesday, May 20, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home at 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook). Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eileen's memory to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org, American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org, Cool Kids Campaign at coolkidscampaign.org. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. www.mwfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
