|
|
On Friday, May 17, 2019, Eileen Virginia (nee McGirr) Johnston, age 96, of Timonium, MD. Beloved wife of the late Donald Johnston; devoted mother of Kathleen J. DeMartino, Nancy L. Johnston, Gregory E. Johnston and David A Johnston. Also survived by three grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Tuesday, May 21 from 4-6 PM with a funeral service to begin at 6 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Eileen with memorial contributions to Stella Maris Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 18 to May 19, 2019