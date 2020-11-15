Eileen Loretta Waugh (nee Garrigan) passed away peacefully at her home, lovingly tended by her son William, on October 29, 2020. Eileen was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on December 6, 1929, to Joseph Garrigan and Marianna Garrigan (nee Linz), the second of five children. She was preceded in death by her sisters Mary Geraldine "Gerry" Dabrowski (nee Garrigan) and Jean Schilpp (nee Garrigan) and brothers William Garrigan and Joseph Garrigan, Jr.
Eileen was a force for good. A child of the Great Depression and the close-knit Irish and German ethnic communities of Baltimore, her family knew hardship. Eileen's life reflected her father's fierce determination in the face of adversity and her mother's commitment to others' welfare. Told by her mother "we have too much soup," she understood what her mother meant as she carried half of their own hard-acquired meal to a neighbor in need or one of the out-of-work hungry on the street corner. Eileen excelled in school. Working and studying full time with little sleep, she helped support her family while earning her Bachelor of Science in nursing at the Catholic University of America. As a hospital nurse in Baltimore, she met and married her husband, William Howard Waugh, M.D. Soon the winds of (the Korean) war took them to Nagoya, Japan. Her husband served as a U.S. Air Force physician and their first home was a traditional Japanese paper house (Shoji). Eileen treasured memories of their time in Japan.
Eileen was a "woman before her time." She worked for the welfare of women (and all in need) before there was a "woman's liberation movement." Never shy, she fought social privilege. Returning from Japan on a US Navy troop ship pregnant with her first child, she stepped ahead of the Admiral to be the first to set foot on shore at San Francisco harbor. Eileen began her family in Augusta, Georgia. She told of many instances of fighting social injustice. Going to vote in the 1950s, the Georgia poll worker administered her a "Dick and Jane" script as a "voting test," and the Black man behind her was given a convoluted passage from the Old Testament. She commanded that the gentleman receive the same words given to White voters. This spirit continued in her work with the League of Women's Voters in Lexington, Kentucky, where the family moved. At the polls, she confronted politicians trying to buy votes. In the restroom, they offered bottles of whisky in exchange for a vote-but she marched in and put a stop to the shenanigans.
Eileen resumed her career in nursing when the family moved to Greenville, North Carolina. As a public health and school nurse, she tended the unfortunate and never failed to chasten those who abetted social oppression. In addition to her professional work, she kept an organized household. She never missed a child's athletic event, ballet recital, or school function. She always ensured her children did what was "right" and that they did it "right." She supported her husband in many ways: accepting long hours in the laboratory, encouraging trips to the beach he loved, and by hosting social events for the faculty of the new East Carolina School of Medicine. She maintained many friendships from her time with the Public Health Department and early ECU medical school days. Family and principle guided her life.
Eileen was never without a book. The repertoire of what she read is as vast as the proverbial library. She loved crossword puzzles and she played a mean game of Scrabble up to the very end. Eileen loved to tell stories, full of vivid details with a discerning eye to human foibles. She treasured her friendships. Even in declining health, she connected with neighbors, friends, and relatives-locally, around the country, and in Japan. Ever thoughtful, she put others first. A visitor was always welcome at her table. And at her kitchen table she enjoyed watching the hummingbirds dine at the feeder tended by her son William. Responsibility was everything for Eileen, and family was first on the list. Her children can attest to this. Her legacy includes her good heart, good deeds, and love for her family.
She is survived by son Mark Howard Waugh, Ph.D. and daughter-in-law Lorrie Gene Beevers, Ph.D. of Knoxville, Tennessee; daughter Kathleen Carey Waugh of Arlington, Virginia; and son William Peter Waugh of Goldsboro, North Carolina as well as grandson Robert Mark Waugh and daughter-in-law Suay Waugh (nee Misripong) and great-granddaughter Ada Waugh of Seattle, Washington; granddaughter Korinne Kathleen Irving and great-grandchildren Katrina Lindsey and Kristabelle and Kane Irving of Whitecourt, Alberta, Canada; and granddaughter Titian Williamson (nee Maples) and Ian Williamson and great-grandchildren Julian and Marian Williamson of Knoxville, Tennessee.
). May the force for good that was Eileen Loretta Waugh live on and inspire others.
