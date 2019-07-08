Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
On July 5, 2019, Elaine Borkman; beloved daughter of the late John and Dorothy Borkman; dear partner of the late Herman Botteon; loving sister of the late Joanne Mohr and her surviving husband John Mohr; cherished aunt of Greg and Lizzie Mohr and family, Diana and Jim Appel and family.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Rd., Bel Air MD 21014, on Wednesday, 3-5 & 7-9 p.m., and where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Rd., Suite 350, Hunt Valley MD 21031. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 8, 2019
