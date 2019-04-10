Home

Elaine Cohen

Elaine Cohen Notice
On April 9, 2019, Elaine Cohen (nee Statter); loving wife of the late Saul L. Cohen; cherished mother of Mark S. Cohen, Janet and Richard Trosch, and the late Barbara Cohen; devoted grandmother of Jeffrey, Lauren, and Emily Trosch, Britt Cohen, and the late Brianna Rose Cohen.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, April 12, at 1 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 11629 St Davids Lane, Lutherville, MD 21093, Friday following the interment, then Sunday starting at 1 pm with services at 7 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 10, 2019
