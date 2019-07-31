|
Elaine Dora Evans
March 7, 1947 – July 10th 2019
Elaine Dora Evans, age 72, of Fort Myers, Florida; passed away Wednesday, July 10th, 2019 at the Hope Hospice House in Cape Coral, Florida.
She was born March 7th, 1947 in Havre de Grace, Maryland to the late John Rex and Gladys Cox Evans.
She is survived by a son, Mark Grace and wife Laura of Austin, Texas; two sisters: Dori Novak and husband Michael of Fort Myers, Florida, Janie Miller and husband Bill of Hiddenite, North Carolina; a brother, Robert Evans and wife Mary of Bel Air, Maryland; two grandchildren: Matthew and Kate Grace; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Elaine was a graduate of Baltimore Institute Business School, a licensed esthetician and professional make-up artist, and a certified life coach from Fowler Coaching Academy. She enjoyed using all those skills to help others, especially young women, be the best they can be. She especially enjoyed working with young women at The PACE Center in Fort Myers, and New Life for Girls, a division of Teen Challenge.
She was dynamic, adventuresome, quick to laugh or tell a good story, recite a poem, sing a song, or play a prank. Her life was guided by her strong Christian faith and love for her family, especially for her son, Mark, daughter in-law Laura, and grandchildren Matthew and Kate. She was an inspiration to all who knew her and a treasure to her family and friends that can never be replaced.
A funeral service will be held at the Zion Primitive Baptist Church in Sparta, NC., Tuesday, July 30 at 2:00 P.M. Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery. A reception will be held, following the service, at the Alleghany Inn, 341 N.Main Street, in Sparta.
Flowers may be sent to Eric Thomas Funeral Service Licensee, LLC, PO Box 114, Sparta, NC, 28675, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Pkwy. East, Cape Coral, Florida, 33909.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 31, 2019