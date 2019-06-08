Home

Sister Elaine, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, died peacefully on June 4, 2019 at the age of 87 in the 67th year of her relilgious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, and by her brother Victor and beloved nieces and nephews. Her twin brother, John, is deceased.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Villa Julie Chapel, 1531 Greenspring Valley Road, Stevenson, MD, at 10:45 AM, preceded by a visitation beginning at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, Development Office, P.O. Box 157, Stevenson MD 21153
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 8, 2019
