Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Oheb Shalom Memorial Park
Berrymans Lane
Elaine Goldman Notice
Elaine Goldman (nee Schreiber), of Towson, MD, passed away on July 22, 2019 at the age of 90. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert Louis Goldman. She is survived by her daughters, Shelley Brockway and Leora Goldman, grandson, Damien Brockway, and great-grandchildren, Jaden and Michaela Brockway.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane on Wednesday, July 24, at 1:30 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019
