Elaine Elva Hawkins, 90, of Jarrettsville, formerly of Cumberland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019, in Jarrettsville, MD.
Mrs. Hawkins was born in Cumberland on July 11, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Herschel B. and Eleanor (Minerd) Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Hawkins; and her brothers, Richard H. and James F. Smith.
Elaine worked at ABL before moving to Jarrettsville, where she was a successful realtor for many years.
Her greatest joy were her children and grandchildren. She loved and took pride in her home, yard, and her flower and fish gardens. She was never afraid of hard work, and until the past few years, she was still on a ladder putting up her Christmas lights.
She was full of fun and life, and was always ready for an adventure at a moment's notice. She loved snow and always made Christmas, her favorite holiday, magical and memorable. She had every room beautifully decorated, and her player piano played holiday music for her family. Her wonderful apple pies always lined the kitchen counter, and she was the first one to call and say she was playing Christmas music, even if it was in July. Elaine was a kind and giving mother, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She leaves behind her children, her first born, daughter, Carol Sue Little and husband Jack, her three sons, William Merritt and wife Ina, Richard Hawkins, and Robert Hawkins and wife Wendy; a sister, Nadine Reinhart; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and four great great-grandchildren. She also had several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, Cumberland, on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Chaplain Paul Demers officiating. Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A. is entrusted with arrangements.
"Mothers hold their children's hands for a while, but their hearts forever… You left us beautiful memories, and you are always by our side…"
Condolences for the family may be left at www.ScarpelliFH.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 2, 2019