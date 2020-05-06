Elaine Jacobs (nee Schwartzman), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on May 4, 2020, at the age of 87. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Harry Jacobs; parents, Jean and Henry Schwartzman; and siblings, Harriet Frenkil and Theodore Schwartzman. She is survived by her step children, Roslyn Soudry, Fran Ginsberg and Louis Jacobs; nephews, Scott, Steven and Samuel Frenkil and Barry and Steven Schwartzman; and by great nieces and nephews and step grandchildren.



Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, 3723 Old Court Road, #205, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store