Elaine L. Trautman, 87, of Baltimore Maryland died July 25, 2020 at the Maryland Masonic Home. A former resident of West Mifflin, PA, she moved to Florida in 2004 and was an active member of the Episcopal Church, the White Shrine of Jerusalem and a former member of the Eastern Star. While living in Florida, she cooked for Meals on Wheels and helped her neighbors in need. Elaine was an avid golfer and Christmas Cookie Baker. The Baltimore Sun selected her Chocolate Carmel Thumbprint as one of the top 10 winners of the 2012 Holiday Cookie Contest. In 2017, Elaine relocated to Baltimore, Maryland full time to be near her daughters.
Elaine was born in McKeesport, PA on January 21, 1933, daughter of the late Charles E. and Ellen E. Lange and the surviving sister of William C., Roy C., and Russell C. Lange. Elaine is the widow of Howard D. (Dutch) Trautman. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Ellen now of San Francisco, and Deborah Elaine of Baltimore, as well as sister in law Betty Lange and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to her favorite charity the "Make A Wish Foundation".
Due to the COVID virus, the family has requested no visitation. Internment will be at Jefferson Memorial Park. Friends and family will be invited to a celebration of her life at a future date. Arrangements are being taken care of by the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills (Pittsburgh) PA, 15236. Condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz
