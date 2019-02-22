|
|
On February 20, 2019 Elaine Lamana passed away. Daughter of the late John and Madeline Pellegrini. She is survived by her daughter, Norma Jean DaCrema, and her grandson, Paul, as well as her nieces Jo-Ann Santos, Michael Hanlon, Jeanne Sandweg and Susan Buckley, a nephew, David Bell, his kids Michael, John and Sarah, and all of her great-nieces and nephews: Natalie Santos, Kathleen Hanlon, Emily Santos, Richard Santos, Michael Hanlon, Katie Haas, Annie Knezevic, Billy Sandweg, John Sandweg, and all of their husbands, wives and children. Predeceased by three sisters: Carmela Clayton, Mary Hine and Norma Bell. Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial at The Shrine of the Sacred Heart Church, 1701 Regent Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 10:00am. Interment in Druid Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Seasons Hospice (Pennsylvania). For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019