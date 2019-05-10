|
On May 7, 2019, Elaine Leah Belgrad; beloved mother of Terri Chochos; dear sister of Dr. Richard (Carol) Belgrad and Herbert J. (Joanne) Belgrad; cherished grandmother of Alexia Chochos; loving daughter of the late Selma and Harold Belgrad.Funeral services and interment were held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - 2100 Belair Road on Thursday, May 9. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Elaine's memory may be sent to , Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2019