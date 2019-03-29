|
On March 25, 2019, Elaine M. Wolman (nee Mielke); beloved wife of the late M. Gordon "Reds" Wolman; devoted mother of Elsa Wolman (Tom) Katana, Abel Gordon (Deborah Locke) Wolman, Abby Lucille Wolman (Peter "Mac") McElroy, and Fredericka J. Wolman; loving sister of Paul (Roberta "Bobbie") Mielke, Jeanette (Ellsworth "Gerry") Gerritz, and Howard Mielke; cherished grandmother of Abel H. and Leo F. McElroy.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 31, at 11 am. Interment Druid Ridge Cemetery - Pikesville, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Les Harris' Amaranthine Museum, 2010 Clipper Park Road, Baltimore, MD 21211 or Pathfinders for Autism, 303 International Circle, Suite 110, Cockeysville, MD 21030.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2019