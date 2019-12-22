Home

Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
(410) 644-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
Elaine McKewen Notice
On December 19, 2019, Doris "Elaine" McKewen, loving wife of the late John McKewen; devoted mother of Sharon Dzbynski (Ed) and Calvin McKewen (Jeanette); loving grandmother of Shari Ossakow, Kim Berry, Shelly Kikalo, and Stacy Newton. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at the locally-owned Loudon Park Funeral Home, Inc., 3620 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD (21229) on Thursday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday at 11 AM. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 22, 2019
