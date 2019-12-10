|
|
Elaine M. Miller (nee Myers) of Baltimore, MD, passed away after a long illness, on December 5, 2019 at the age of 89. She is survived by her daughter, Sophia Amargi, and a grandson, Jonah Amargi-Levy. She is predeceased by her husbands, Frederick Miller and Murray Green, parents, Samuel and Lillian Myers, and siblings, Mason Myers and Charles Myers. She was a wonderful, dynamic, human being, and a heroic fighter, who cherished learning, and traveling the world, and she will be dearly missed.
Funeral services are private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 10, 2019