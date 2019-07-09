|
|
On July 7, 2019, Elaine Memmert Monte passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late John A. Monte; devoted mother of John Monte and his wife Mary of Lutherville, MD, Paula Monte of Nashville, TN, and Mark Monte of San Francisco, CA. Elaine was blessed with 4 loving grandchildren: Stephanie, Maddi, Christopher, and Andrew. She was predeceased by 7 siblings.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 5-8pm, with additional visitation on Friday at the Oak Crest Chapel, 8820 Walther Blvd, Parkville, MD 21234, from 10-10:30am; at which time a funeral mass will begin. Interment services will follow at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 9, 2019