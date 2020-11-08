1/1
Elaine Rippel
Former north Baltimore resident and private school uniform manufacturer Elaine Kirkpatrick Rippel, 90, died Nov. 1 in VA Beach. Born in Lorain, OH, she came to Baltimore in 1955 when she married Jack Rippel (d. 1995). She served as President of the Women's Industrial Exchange (1970-72) and as a member of the Women's Civic League, and also coordinated the first public tours of City Hall in 1973. At age 45, she founded E/Associates, the first mid-Atlantic custom uniform manufacturer/supplier for schools and camps in Baltimore, D.C., VA, PA and VT. Clients included the Gilman School, Roland Park Country School and Boys' Latin. She retired after 28 years, and later moved to VA Beach. A former member of First English Lutheran Church, and is survived by her daughter Noel Rippel Bradley of Potomac and son Hank Rippel of Eugene, OR.

H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel is handling arrangements. See full posting and zoom link for Nov. 14 service at hdoliver.com. Online condolences may also be offered to the family at hdoliver.com as well.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
