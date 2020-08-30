Elaine Rosalie Aguilar born September 4, 1927 in Los Angeles, California passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 15, 2020 in her daughter's home in Baltimore, MD. Survived by daughter Nanci (Ritchie) Sebeniecher. Preceded by Albert Joseph "Frenchy" Reshaw II, father, Genevieve Reshaw, mother. Siblings, Martha Jane (Daryl) Allen, sister; Albert Joseph (Joanne) Reshaw III. Elaine grew up in Los Angeles, California. And, it was the perfect place for her because, simply put, she was beautiful bright golden sunshine. Everyone that met her felt they had known her forever. Her strength of spirit and kindness were her two greatest assets. She beat breast cancer, raised a smart successful daughter as a single mother and was generous to a fault. She loved to shop, travel and socialize especially with a nice glass of red wine, and excelled in home decorating. And, she did everything with a smile. Her early and accomplished career began at William Morris Agency, and for 32 years, she worked alongside some of the most influential agents in Hollywood. She then moved on to be one of the production office cornerstone executive assistants within George Schlatter Productions, who introduced the world to Laugh-In. Elaine met lifelong friends in Los Angeles during her days at both these high profile entertainment companies. Lifelong friends, who will always cherish those sparkling mischievous brown eyes and that laugh that openly shared her heart to all; Mary Feinberg, Sarah Jane Hale and Paula Chaltas to name a few of the lucky ones. After the 1992 earthquake in Santa Monica ,CA she headed North to the City by the Bay, which she called "her city," and there met one of her dearest friends, Cindy Coyne. Her life in San Francisco was still all about her many friendships and working at lovely boutique "Mimi's on Union" for 18 years. She adored her life there and walked those hilly streets loving every single moment as she looked out at her ocean and her bridge. And, anyone who knew Elaine, knew she was especially proud of her daughter, Nanci. Nanci was her most beloved treasure in her life. And, when Nanci found Ritchie, Elaine knew that they had something special and she beamed with pride with every story she shared of them. Elaine was a woman of strength, dignity and love and she never spoke harshly of anyone. She brightened everyone's day. She was like no other and even in her last year's knew the best thing to do was laugh, no matter how difficult the day and, maybe wear some pretty Ruby red lipstick just because. Celebration of Life will take place in San Francisco, CA in 2021 at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faith Alive USA https://www.faithaliveusa.org/
