Elaine "Sue" Tray (nee Cetnarowski) of Ft Myers, formerly of Gibson Island, MD passed away on November 23rd after a brief illness. She was born in Savage, MD on July 4, 1935 the eldest of six. Her birthdays always included steamed crabs, a birthday cake, hot dogs, fireworks, and a parade in her honor (of course). Her father, Max Cetnarowski, was in the Maryland 29th Infantry Division, participated in the Normandy invasion, was killed on July 1, 1944 and is buried in in Normandy.



Sue was Maryland State President of the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland from 1989 to 1991, past District Director of the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland's Second District, State Board Membership Chairman, Landscape Design Schools Chairman, Master Flower Show Judge, and an Accredited Landscape Design Critic for the National Council of State Garden Clubs. She received a teaching degree in the 1st Somu in the Sogetsu School of Ikebana and was a Member- At- Large of the Tokyo Branch of Ikebana International and taught Sogetsu for approximately 15 years. She was an active member of the Halten and Gibson Island Garden Clubs



Sue actively competed and excelled on the golf course, tennis courts, and bridge table. She sailed with Hal as they cruised and raced on the Chesapeake Bay for more than 50 years. Sue met her future husband, at the University of Maryland where they were students and celebrated their sixty-sixth anniversary this past July. She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority.



Sue was predeceased by her beloved parents, Ruth Keeney White and stepfather, Raymond White. She is survived by her husband, Hal, and four children: Brian, Susan, Denise Rosson and Tim, nine grandchildren, and four great grandchildren, and additionally survived by her siblings: Ruthanne Ingram, Martha Clark, Raymond, Beverly and Robert White.



A Funeral Mass was held on December 1 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Ft. Myers and a celebration of her life is planned for later this Spring or Summer in Maryland.



